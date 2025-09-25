MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
How are Indian Drones changing the Defence Game? | Mic'd Up With ideaForge's Ankit Mehta | Podcast

Published : Sep 25 2025, 06:41 PM IST
Check how Indian drones are transforming the defence sector in this insightful podcast episode with Ankit Mehta from ideaForge. Find out all about the latest innovations, strategic applications, and the future of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in India’s defence landscape. Streaming Now: S1E1 of Mic'd Up With India’s Defencepreneurs where we go up close and personal with Ankit Mehta, the visionary CEO and Co-Founder of ideaForge. In this episode, Ankit Mehta shares the fascinating journey of ideaForge—from building hand-cranked chargers and student robotics projects to creating state-of-the-art drones that serve India’s armed forces and have civilian applications too. Discover how the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks inspired the transformation of ideaForge into a UAV-focused innovator whose products were used even in Operation Sindoor. Learn about their cutting-edge drones designed for extreme environments, high altitudes and applications such as surveillance, logistics and medical emergencies. Ankit also talks about: o How ideaForge drones help prevent human-elephant conflicts and save lives. o The role of autonomous AI-powered drones and resilience capabilities in modern defence. o India’s defence procurement landscape and challenges o Advice for aspiring defence entrepreneurs Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, defence professional, or aspiring entrepreneur, this episode is packed with inspiration and insights into India’s defence tech revolution.

