Operation Sindoor | Indian Army’s Precision Strike Along LoC STUNS Pakistan
In a significant show of military strength, the Indian Army executed Operation Sindoor along the Line of Control with surgical precision and zero casualties. Backed by next-generation warfare systems and cutting-edge technology, the operation targeted strategic enemy positions, leaving Pakistan unsettled. Indian army confirms the strike marks a new era in India’s combat readiness and tactical dominance.
