Indian Army Undertakes High-Risk Helicopter Rescue Ops in Flood-Hit Punjab

Indian Army Aviation undertook a high-risk helicopter rescue operation in flood hit Punjab on August 27. Evacuating stranded 3 civilians and 22 CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by raging floodwaters. The building amidst flood water was standing at imminent risk of collapse at Madhopur Headworks, Punjab. Braving challenging weather & rapidly rising waters, team’s swift & fearless response ensured every life to safety.