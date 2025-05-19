Indian Army Demonstrates Air Defence That Saved GOLDEN TEMPLE!
The Indian Army showed a powerful demonstration of its Air Defence systems, including the AKASH missile and L-70 guns, which protected Amritsar’s Golden Temple and Punjab cities from Pakistani missile and drone attacks. This display highlights India’s advanced defence capabilities amid ongoing border tensions.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing