77th Republic Day: Indian Army Demonstrates Drone Shakti – Eagle on Arm
During the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the Indian Army showcased ‘Drone Shakti – Eagle on Arm’ at Kartavya Path. Developed by the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, the Drone Shakti lorry highlights advanced drone capabilities designed to strengthen operational effectiveness in forward and challenging areas.
