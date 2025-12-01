India Beats SA, Fans Celebrate: ‘Paisa Wasool Match Tha’

India edged out South Africa by 17 runs in a high-voltage ODI in Ranchi, powered by Virat Kohli’s majestic 52nd hundred, Rohit’s fluent fifty and KL Rahul’s solid knock. Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket strike and Harshit Rana’s crucial breakthroughs sealed the win despite Proteas’ late fightback. India lead the series 1-0.

