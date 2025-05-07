Strategy Behind India’s 9-Target Strike as Jaish HQ, LeT Camp Obliterated | Operation Sindoor

In a historic, precision military operation codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', Indian Armed Forces targeted nine high-profile terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Among the sites hit were the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke-locations directly linked to some of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil, including Pulwama (2019) and Mumbai 26/11.