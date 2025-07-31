India Responds To Trump’s 25% Tariff Threat: ‘Will Take Steps To Secure National Interest’
India responded firmly to US President, Donald Trump’s 25% tariff move. India's official stated that it has taken note of the US decision and is assessing its impact. The Commerce Ministry emphasized protecting farmers, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs. Trump later said discussions with India are ongoing amid rising trade tensions.
