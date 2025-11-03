India’s Daughters Shine! PM Modi Applauds Women’s World Cup Champions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for their remarkable ICC World Cup victory, calling it a shining moment in Indian sports. He praised the players for their courage, teamwork, and resilience, saying their success will inspire millions of young girls to chase their dreams with confidence.
