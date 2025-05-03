India Bans All Imports from Pakistan after Pahalgam Attack
Amid heightened tensions b/w India and Pakistan, the Indian Govt has taken another strong retaliatory step on May 3. India has imposed an immediate ban on the direct and indirect import of all goods from Pakistan, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce. WATCH.
