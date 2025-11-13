Multi-City Terror Plot FOILED: Eight Suspects Planned Serial Blasts Across India
Investigation agencies uncovered a major terror conspiracy involving eight suspects planning coordinated explosions in four Indian cities. Linked to the Red Fort blast case, the group raised ₹20 lakh, bought 20 quintals of NPK fertilizer, and used encrypted Signal chats. The plot was thwarted before execution, officials confirmed.
