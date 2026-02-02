India Tells Pakistan To Address Baloch People’s Long-Standing Demands, Rejects Baseless Allegations

India on Sunday strongly rejected Pakistan’s claims that New Delhi was involved in recent violent incidents in Balochistan, calling the accusations 'baseless' and a tactic to distract from Islamabad’s own internal problems. India urged Pakistan to focus on addressing the long-standing demands of the Baloch people, emphasising human rights concerns and decades of unrest in the region instead of making unfounded claims.

