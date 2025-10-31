Rajnath Singh Champions Women Power in Peacekeeping, Proposes 2nd ASEAN-India Edition
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for the 2nd edition of the ASEAN-India Women in UN Peacekeeping Initiative, highlighting India’s leadership in promoting women’s participation in global missions. Addressing ASEAN leaders, he lauded women peacekeepers as symbols of strength, compassion, and global cooperation in conflict zones.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
10:22
Now Playing
03:32
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing