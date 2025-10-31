MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Rajnath Singh Champions Women Power in Peacekeeping, Proposes 2nd ASEAN-India Edition

Published : Oct 31 2025, 08:05 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for the 2nd edition of the ASEAN-India Women in UN Peacekeeping Initiative, highlighting India’s leadership in promoting women’s participation in global missions. Addressing ASEAN leaders, he lauded women peacekeepers as symbols of strength, compassion, and global cooperation in conflict zones.

