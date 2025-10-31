India, US Seal 10-Year Defence Pact After Rajnath–Hegseth Talks in Malaysia
In a major boost to India-US defence ties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed a 10-year defence cooperation agreement in Kuala Lumpur. The leaders discussed military collaboration, technology sharing, and regional security, marking a new chapter in bilateral strategic partnership.
