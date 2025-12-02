India–Thailand Ties Get Boost: Jaishankar Welcomes FM Sihasak in Delhi
EAM S. Jaishankar welcomed Thai Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow in New Delhi, reaffirming India’s strong commitment to its partnership with Thailand. Both leaders highlighted synergy between India’s Act East and Thailand’s Act West policies, focusing on strategic, maritime and economic cooperation to further strengthen bilateral relations.
