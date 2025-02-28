India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

During the joint press statement with PM Modi, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen says, "I am convinced that Europe and India working together can shape a future in which AI is a driver of a positive change in our economies and our societies. In Paris, we have both highlighted the advantages of a cooperative model for AI development, where the innovators have access to quality data and computing resources, and I'm glad to note that AI is a major focus of the Trade and Technology Council.