India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 28, 2025, 5:02 PM IST

During the joint press statement with PM Modi, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen says, "I am convinced that Europe and India working together can shape a future in which AI is a driver of a positive change in our economies and our societies. In Paris, we have both highlighted the advantages of a cooperative model for AI development, where the innovators have access to quality data and computing resources, and I'm glad to note that AI is a major focus of the Trade and Technology Council.

