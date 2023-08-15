Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    "By 2047, when we celebrate the 100th Independence Day, the Indian tricolour should be among developed nations. We should settle for anything less than that," PM Modi said while taking on dynasty politics in his Independence Day 2023 speech at the Red Fort.

    In 2047, when India celebrates its 100th Independence Day, the Indian tricolour should be among developed nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day Speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

    We have many dreams, our resolve is firm, our policies are clear, and our intent has unquestionable... But we need to acknowledge some realities. My countrymen, today, I have come to seek your help. I have come to seek your blessings. Over the years, from what I have analysed the needs of our country, I can say that we need to look at them very seriously. By 2047, when we celebrate the 100th Independence Day, the Indian tricolour should be among developed nations. We should settle for anything less than that."

    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

