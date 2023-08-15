In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

We have many dreams, our resolve is firm, our policies are clear, and our intent has unquestionable... But we need to acknowledge some realities. My countrymen, today, I have come to seek your help. I have come to seek your blessings. Over the years, from what I have analysed the needs of our country, I can say that we need to look at them very seriously. By 2047, when we celebrate the 100th Independence Day, the Indian tricolour should be among developed nations. We should settle for anything less than that."