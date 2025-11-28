Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar Attend ICDS Golden Jubilee Event in Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the 'ICDS Golden Jubilee' event at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The programme celebrates 50 years of Anganwadi/child-development services in the state, coinciding with rollout of welfare initiatives under the state government.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:43
Now Playing
09:54
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing