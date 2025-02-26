Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 26, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

In a dramatic escalation of the language debate in Tamil Nadu, DMK cadres have smeared black paint on Hindi letters on name boards at the St Thomas Mount Post Office and BSNL office in Chennai. This protest is part of a broader opposition to the National Education Policy's three-language formula, which many see as an attempt to impose Hindi on the state. Watch to understand the roots of this controversy and how it reflects the ongoing tensions between Tamil Nadu and the Central government over language policies.

