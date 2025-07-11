Mandi Flood Relief: Free Ropeway Saves Thousands in Himachal’s Saraj Region
Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: Amid severe floods, a 750-meter ropeway has become a lifeline for over 5,000 people in the Saraj constituency. With major roads and bridges collapsed, the Himachal government made the ropeway free for all 12 panchayats. RTDC officials say this aerial route is helping locals access ration and essentials, avoiding a 12-km journey. Deputy CM ordered the expansion of the free facility due to the disaster.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
18:41
Now Playing
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing