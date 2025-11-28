Rain Lashes Jaipur: Streets Flooded, Traffic Affected
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Jaipur, flooding roads and bringing normal life to a halt. Areas like Tonk Road, JLN Marg and Ajmer Road bypass saw knee-deep water, while residential zones such as Mansarovar and Vaishali Nagar faced severe waterlogging, leaving commuters stranded and traffic in chaos.
