MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi
Follow us on

Ex-Pakistan Captain Mohammad Hafeez Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack | WATCH

| Updated : Apr 24 2025, 06:00 PM
Share this Video
  • FB
  • TW
  • Linkdin
  • Email

Former Pakistan cricket captain Mohammad Hafeez expressed deep sorrow and heartbreak over the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 civilians and injured many others. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Hafeez simply wrote, 'Sad & heartbroken 💔

Related Video

VHP's Alok Kumar Says Pahalgam Attack an Attack on Tourism Business
Now Playing
VHP's Alok Kumar Says Pahalgam Attack an Attack on Tourism Business
BREAKING | Top LeT Commander Altaf Lalli KILLED in Bandipora Encounter | Pahalgam Attack
Now Playing
BREAKING | Top LeT Commander Altaf Lalli KILLED in Bandipora Encounter | Pahalgam Attack
'Wear Black Band to Defy Terror & Stand United': Owaisi Urges Nation | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
'Wear Black Band to Defy Terror & Stand United': Owaisi Urges Nation | Asianet Newsable
Pahalgam Attack | BJP Protesters Rally Outside Pakistan High Commission
Now Playing
Pahalgam Attack | BJP Protesters Rally Outside Pakistan High Commission
Tourists Stunned as Atari Border Shuts Down Unexpectedly! | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Tourists Stunned as Atari Border Shuts Down Unexpectedly! | Asianet Newsable
'Intel Failure Behind Attack, We Stand with India': Karnataka CM SLAMS Modi Govt | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
'Intel Failure Behind Attack, We Stand with India': Karnataka CM SLAMS Modi Govt | Asianet Newsable
'Hindus on One Side, Muslims on Other': Pahalgam Attack Horror REVEALED | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
'Hindus on One Side, Muslims on Other': Pahalgam Attack Horror REVEALED | Asianet Newsable
Ex-Pakistan Captain Mohammad Hafeez Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack | WATCH
Now Playing
Ex-Pakistan Captain Mohammad Hafeez Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack | WATCH
‘Wait for End Result’: CM Yogi Hints at Big Retaliation After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Now Playing
‘Wait for End Result’: CM Yogi Hints at Big Retaliation After Pahalgam Terror Attack
INS Surat Hits Bullseye: India Flexes Naval Power!
Now Playing
INS Surat Hits Bullseye: India Flexes Naval Power!

Entertainment

Bollywood Mourns Pahalgam Terror Attack: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & Others Speak Out
04:41
Now Playing
Bollywood Mourns Pahalgam Terror Attack: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & Others Speak Out
HIT 3 Trailer REVIEW: Nani Turns Savage Cop – Blood, Revenge & Action Unleashed!
02:29
Now Playing
HIT 3 Trailer REVIEW: Nani Turns Savage Cop – Blood, Revenge & Action Unleashed!
Priyanka’s NYC Fairy Tale: Malti’s Wings, Hrithik-Saba’s Date & Nick’s Broadway Bash!
01:54
Now Playing
Priyanka’s NYC Fairy Tale: Malti’s Wings, Hrithik-Saba’s Date & Nick’s Broadway Bash!
Suniel Shetty Melts Hearts with FIRST WORDS as Grandfather | Athiya Shetty | K L Rahul
02:06
Now Playing
Suniel Shetty Melts Hearts with FIRST WORDS as Grandfather | Athiya Shetty | K L Rahul

News

VHP's Alok Kumar Says Pahalgam Attack an Attack on Tourism Business
02:48
Now Playing
VHP's Alok Kumar Says Pahalgam Attack an Attack on Tourism Business
AI Used for Bar Exam Paper? California State Bar’s SHOCKING Confession Sparks Outrage
02:31
Now Playing
AI Used for Bar Exam Paper? California State Bar’s SHOCKING Confession Sparks Outrage
'Appeal to India, Pakistan to Exercise Maximum Restraint': UN Secy Gen Spox on Pahalgam Attack
01:38
Now Playing
'Appeal to India, Pakistan to Exercise Maximum Restraint': UN Secy Gen Spox on Pahalgam Attack

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah Joins Mumbai Indians Record Books with 300 T20 Wickets | SRH vs MI IPL 2025
01:13
Now Playing
Jasprit Bumrah Joins Mumbai Indians Record Books with 300 T20 Wickets | SRH vs MI IPL 2025
GI-PKL 2025 EXCL | Tamil Lioness Mamata Nehra Opens Up: How Her Sister Saved Her Kabaddi Dream
02:14
Now Playing
GI-PKL 2025 EXCL | Tamil Lioness Mamata Nehra Opens Up: How Her Sister Saved Her Kabaddi Dream
GI-PKL 2025 EXCL | Bhojpuri Leopards Coach Says Many Players Avoid Studies, But Education Is As Imp
05:58
Now Playing
GI-PKL 2025 EXCL | Bhojpuri Leopards Coach Says Many Players Avoid Studies, But Education Is As Imp
GI-PKL 2025 EXCL | 'Earlier No Platform, Now Plenty': Tamil Lions Coach Suresh Narwal
03:58
Now Playing
GI-PKL 2025 EXCL | 'Earlier No Platform, Now Plenty': Tamil Lions Coach Suresh Narwal

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?