Top 20 Christmas Songs of All Time 🎶 | Ultimate Holiday Playlist 2025 🎄

Top 20 Christmas Songs of All Time 🎶

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 24 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Get into the festive spirit with the Top 20 Christmas Songs of All Time 🎅From Mariah Carey’s evergreen hit to timeless classics like Last Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock and White Christmas, this playlist brings pure holiday magic.Perfect for Christmas parties, road trips, family gatherings or cozy winter nights — press play and let the celebrations begin ✨🎶

