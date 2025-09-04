MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

'Gurugram MCG Commissioner Must Be Sacked': Environmentalist on Gurugram Flood Chaos | Exclusive

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 04 2025, 04:00 PM IST
In the aftermath of devastating floods that again paralyzed Gurugram, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha has called for the immediate sacking of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner. The city remains crippled each monsoon with massive waterlogging and infrastructure failures. Watch as expert reveal the ground realities behind this recurring civic crisis and demand accountability from city authorities.

