A search operation is underway in the Variav area after a 2-year-old boy fell into a sewerage line on February 06. Fire department is present on the spot. Chief Fire Officer, Basant Parikh said, 'The lid of the manhole chamber was damaged by a heavy vehicle. A 2-year-old boy has fallen into it. We have checked around 100-150 meter area. A search operation is underway to spot the child...60-70 workers are deployed here...'