WB Governor Mocks TMC MP’s Allegations of Arms in Raj Bhavan
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose hit back at TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee’s claim that arms were being distributed from the Raj Bhavan. Calling it 'a tale told by an idiot,' he opened the premises for public scrutiny, questioned the credibility of the allegation, and warned of legal action if no apology is issued.
