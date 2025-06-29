'We Will ENTER PM’s HOUSE’: Gopal Rai’s Shocking Warning Amid Patla House Demolitions
Delhi government demolished alleged illegal Bangladeshi slums near Patla House, prompting AAP leader Gopal Rai to vow, 'We’ll ENTER PM’s HOUSE' if demolitions don't stop. Chief Minister Kejriwal remained silent beside him as tensions escalated, marking a direct challenge to central authority over slum-clearance drives.
