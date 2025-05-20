Rahul Gandhi vs Jaishankar | Operation Sindoor Row Sparks Uproar!

Rahul Gandhi sparked a political firestorm by questioning EAM S. Jaishankar over aircraft losses in Operation Sindoor. Calling Jaishankar’s silence 'damning,' Gandhi accused him of misleading the nation. His comments drew heavy criticism from BJP and defence experts, including Maj Gen Dhruv Katoch, who called him 'misinformed.' The issue has reignited debates over national security and political responsibility.