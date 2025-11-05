Rahul Gandhi Blames Modi for 'Vote Chori' Again | 25 Lakh Fake Votes Exposed In Haryana?

Rahul Gandhi Blames Modi for 'Vote Chori' Again
Rahul Gandhi launched a fiery attack on the Modi government and Election Commission, alleging a massive 'vote chori' scam in Haryana. He claimed over 25 lakh fake votes, duplicate IDs, and even a Brazilian model’s photo used 22 times. Gandhi warned this could be India’s biggest electoral scandal yet.
