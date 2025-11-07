Future of Women’s Sports in India | What People Think? Voices of Women & Coaches

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Future of Women’s Sports in India

Published : Nov 07 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India’s women in sports are breaking boundaries and changing the game. From playgrounds to professional fields, hear what women, girls, and coaches have to say about the future of women’s sports in India. What challenges do they face? What dreams keep them going? Watch this ground report capturing real opinions, raw emotions, and powerful stories shaping the next generation of athletes.

