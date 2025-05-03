MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

Mehbooba Mufti Visited Terrorists’ Houses: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah in Pahalgam

| Updated : May 03 2025, 07:02 PM
Farooq Abdullah in Pahalgam he alleged that PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti used to visit the houses of terrorists. The controversy comes in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, intensifying scrutiny on political leaders and their statements. WATCH.

