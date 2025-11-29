Airbus A320 Glitch: Aviation Expert Harsh Vardhan Explains as DGCA Orders Urgent Modifications

Aviation expert Harsh Vardhan warns that the Airbus A320 software issue poses a serious safety risk, urging immediate inspections amid a global grounding of over 6,000 aircraft. Triggered by a JetBlue incident involving sudden mid-air descent linked to ELAC system faults and solar radiation effects, Indian carriers like IndiGo and Air India are racing to update 350+ planes. Watch.

