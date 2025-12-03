GPS Spoofing in India: Expert Jiten Jain Warns of Fake Signals Hijacking Plane Routes

Cybersecurity expert Jiten Jain reveals how GPS spoofing at major Indian airports like Delhi overrides real satellite signals with stronger fakes from ground devices, tricking aircraft into wrong locations and timings—potentially causing grid collapses or flight chaos. Pilots switch to reliable ground-based backups like ILS radars, proven since the 1950s, but heavy GPS reliance in low-visibility ops creates confusion, delays, and life-critical risks during final approaches or low-fuel scenarios.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source