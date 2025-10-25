Tehseen Poonawalla EXCLUSIVE | Who Will Win Bihar Assembly Elections 2025?

In this EXCLUSIVE interview with Asianet News, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla praises Prashant Kishore’s innovative and data-driven approach to Bihar politics while expressing skepticism about Jan Suraaj's electoral prospects, predicting they may win fewer than 10 seats. Poonawalla delves deeper into Bihar’s ongoing political saga, discussing the culture of freebies, the struggles faced by Bihar immigrants and more. Watch.

