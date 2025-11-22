Ex-DG BSF PK Mishra on Controversy Over Recruitment of Ex-Maoists in Govt Forces
In an exclusive interview, former Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) sheds light on the contentious issue of recruiting ex-Maoists into government forces. He speaks in the wake of the killing of Maoist Leader Madvi Hidma, one of the most feared ones. Watch. Watch Full Interview: https://youtu.be/CVtTz64Hjag
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing