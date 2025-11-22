Ex-DG BSF on Dandakaranya Project and How Tribals Displaced for Bangladeshi Refugees

In an exclusive interview, former DG of BSF speaks on the controversial Dandakaranya Project, where tribal communities were forcibly displaced to resettle Bangladeshi refugees during the 1971 war. This discussion sheds light on the social and human costs of this resettlement, the impact on indigenous populations, and the lasting implications on tribal rights in India. Watch. Watch full Interview: https://youtu.be/CVtTz64Hjag

