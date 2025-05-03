EPS to Lead AIADMK-BJP Alliance as CM Candidate for 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls | Key Party Resolutions

The AIADMK has officially declared Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) as its chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, following a landmark resolution and a renewed alliance with the BJP under the NDA banner. With elections expected in April–May 2026, this alliance aims to reclaim power in a state where the DMK has dominated since 2021. Seat-sharing talks are yet to begin, but leaders on both sides are confident of a major victory and a new era for Tamil Nadu. WATCH.