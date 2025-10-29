Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: BSF, CRPF, CISF Shine in Grand Rehearsal at Kevadia

Ahead of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31, Kevadia witnessed a grand full dress rehearsal featuring BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, state police, and NCC contingents. The BSF’s Indian dog breeds, Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound stole the show with their sharp operational display, symbolizing Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The parade celebrates the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and India’s unity in diversity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source