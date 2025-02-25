Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 25, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Speaking on the CAG Report being tabled in the Delhi Assembly, Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh says, 'Opposition knew that the CAG report was coming therefore, they started creating an atmosphere from yesterday. Issue of BR Ambedkar's photo and Bhagat Singh's photo, all these are fake. There is no such issue...in CAG report, it is shown that there has been a corruption of Rs 2,002 crore, as far as I have read it. Next day, there will be a discussion on it and everything will be in front of you...since CAG report has come, our MLAs want discussion on it and Speaker has given permission for the same...Discussion will be held on LG's speech as well.'

