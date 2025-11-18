Delhi Terror Blast: ED Raids Al-Falah Trust After Links Emerge
Following the deadly Delhi terror blast near Red Fort, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at Al-Falah Trust and linked properties in Okhla and NCR. Investigators are probing alleged financial links between the accused doctors and the institution. Documents, digital data and funding trails are now under scrutiny as the probe intensifies.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing