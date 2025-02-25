Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has suspended 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, former minister Gopal Rai, and Vishesh Ravi, for the day. The suspension followed disruptions during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address, where the MLAs raised slogans. Post-suspension, the legislators protested outside the Assembly, voicing dissent against the state government while holding posters of Babasaheb Ambedkar.