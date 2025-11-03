Delhi Deploys Water Sprinklers at Kartavya Path Amid ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality
As Delhi battles worsening air pollution, truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed around Kartavya Path to reduce dust and smog levels. The CPCB recorded an AQI of 307 in the area, placing it in the ‘Very Poor’ category, prompting emergency anti-pollution measures across the national capital.
