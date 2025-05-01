'Zero Tolerance' | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Cracks Down on Garbage, Encroachment & Plastic Use
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, 'The government will have zero tolerance towards encroachment and garbage dumping. Illegal dumping, encroachment, garbage and debris will be strictly removed from footpaths, roads, parks and markets. The blame game, which used to happen among the departments, will not be tolerated....'
