US Embassy Issues Security Alert After Delhi Blast | Citizens Urged to Stay Vigilant

US Embassy Issues Security Alert After Delhi Blast
Following a high-intensity explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on November 10, the US Embassy New Delhi issued a security alert urging Americans in India to avoid crowds, stay clear of the Red Fort and nearby Chandni Chowk area, monitor local media and remain alert to surroundings.
