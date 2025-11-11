Delhi Blast: Family Demands Justice as Lokesh Agarwal’s Mortal Remains Reach Amroha
The body of Lokesh Agarwal, one of the victims of the Red Fort blast, was taken to his family home in Amroha. His father, Om Prakash, called the incident a 'terrorist attack' and demanded the harshest punishment for the perpetrators, seeking government help and swift justice for the family.
