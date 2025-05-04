CRPF Jawan Sacked for Marrying Pakistani Woman | Asianet News
CRPF constable Munir Ahmed has been dismissed after hiding his marriage to Pakistani national Minal Khan. The couple wed via video call, and she entered India on a short visa. Following the Pahalgam tragedy, her visa was cancelled. The incident has sparked national concern over cross-border ties and security.
