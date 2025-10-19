CM Yogi Offers Prayers to Lord Ram & Sita at Ayodhya’s Grand Deepotsav

Ayodhya shone brightly as CM Yogi Adityanath led the grand Deepotsav 2025 celebrations at the Ram Mandir. Seeking blessings from Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, Yogi hailed the event as a symbol of faith and unity. Millions of diyas illuminated the temple city, creating a divine and festive aura.

