CJ Roy Suicide Case: What Karnataka Minister HK Patil Said After Confident Group Chairman's Death
In Hubballi-Dharwad, Karnataka, Minister HK Patil addressed the media regarding the suicide case of Confident Group Chairman C J Roy. The minister stated that a thorough investigation is underway, and authorities are examining all relevant aspects related to the case.Watch the full statement as officials continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.
