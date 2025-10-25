Chhath Puja 2025: Devotees Throng Ghats for Day One ‘Nahay Khay’ Ritual, Offer Prayers
Chhath Puja 2025: Devotees throng riverbanks and ghats across the region on the first day of the four-day festival to perform the ‘Nahay Khay’ ritual. The devotees observed traditional purification rites, offered prayers, and prepared for the subsequent days of fasting and worship, marking the beginning of one of India’s most revered sun-worship festivals.
