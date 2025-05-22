Rajeev Chandrasekhar Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Politics "Silly, Petty, Pakistan-Inspired"
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar made this statement in Thiruvananthapuram. He criticized Rahul Gandhi’s political stance on Operation Sindoor and allegations involving External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, calling Gandhi’s politics "silly, petty, Pakistan-inspired." Chandrasekhar accused Gandhi of undermining India’s national security and dismissed his claims as baseless and politically motivated.
